Venus USDC (vUSDC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,520.08

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.53 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00426028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.69 or 0.28220883 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02190497 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

