Velas Price Tops $0.0241 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $58.29 million and $1.38 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00082396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,417,550,534 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,550,531 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

