Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $368.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.