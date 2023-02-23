Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $368.49 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

