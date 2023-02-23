Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.56. The stock had a trading volume of 129,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,484. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

