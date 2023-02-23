Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 17.6% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $78,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

