Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.10. Valneva shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 989 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valneva Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

