Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.10. Valneva shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 989 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
