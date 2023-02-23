Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.10. Valneva shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 989 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

