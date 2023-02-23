Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as high as C$2.28. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 440,235 shares.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$210.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.