Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

VLO opened at $130.69 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.