Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Up 8.5%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 584,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 729,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Valens Semiconductor Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.20.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
