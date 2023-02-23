Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Up 8.5%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 584,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 729,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

