Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,629,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 781,312 shares.The stock last traded at $67.45 and had previously closed at $73.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Valaris Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Valaris
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
