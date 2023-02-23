Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,629,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 781,312 shares.The stock last traded at $67.45 and had previously closed at $73.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Valaris Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valaris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,108,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,843,000 after buying an additional 1,460,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after buying an additional 783,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,829,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

