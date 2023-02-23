Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

