Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 6,945,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,414,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 176.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

