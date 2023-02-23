UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $3.18 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00013893 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $1.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00394444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.34054029 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,218,484.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.