Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $50.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.
UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.
Unum Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNM opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
