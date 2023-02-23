Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 234.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 287.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

