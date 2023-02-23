United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $243.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,596,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.18.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.