United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.70. United Insurance shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 390,178 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

United Insurance Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.13.

In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

