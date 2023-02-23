Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $961.27

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 961.27 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 984 ($11.85). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 969 ($11.67), with a volume of 337,080 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.64) to GBX 1,075 ($12.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,087.50 ($13.10).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 965.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 961.30. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
