Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,586 shares in the company, valued at $579,400.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 12,833.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

