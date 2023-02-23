Uni-Select Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UNS opened at C$40.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$25.64 and a twelve month high of C$45.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.26.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

