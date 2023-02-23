Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.02 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.32 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,071. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
