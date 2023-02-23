Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.02 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,071. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

