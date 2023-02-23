Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.96 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.32 EPS.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 529,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.