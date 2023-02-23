Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.96 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 529,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

