UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

