UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €175.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($186.17) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($136.17) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($169.15) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

SU stock opened at €153.70 ($163.51) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($81.21). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €134.22.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

