two (NYSE:TWOA) Position Increased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,540 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TWO worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TWO by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 743,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TWO by 172.3% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 370,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TWO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. two has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

