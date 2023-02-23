Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Stock Up 0.1 %

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.09. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.