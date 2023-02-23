Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Twin Disc Stock Up 0.1 %
Twin Disc stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.09. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
