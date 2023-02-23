Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 24th.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 195,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.