Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 195,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

