Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.22

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.22 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.63 ($0.41), with a volume of 5290280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.12 ($0.41).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 69.20 ($0.83).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.07. The company has a market capitalization of £487.58 million, a P/E ratio of 658.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

