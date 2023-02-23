Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 82,845 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average of $165.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.