Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $9.27 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,095 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.67. 35,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,043. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

