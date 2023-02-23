Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.62 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,893,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.88. The company had a trading volume of 165,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

