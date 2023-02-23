TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 55,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,881.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,229 shares of company stock worth $178,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
