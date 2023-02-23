TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 55,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,881.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,229 shares of company stock worth $178,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

