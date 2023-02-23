Truist Financial Boosts Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $190.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $183.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.6 %

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.18. 19,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

