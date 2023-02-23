TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 216,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. TrueBlue has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $6,005,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 173,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

