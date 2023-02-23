Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

TROX opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tronox by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

