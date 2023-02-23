Tronox Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 14.39%. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.