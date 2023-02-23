TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $972 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.64 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

TriMas Stock Down 0.2 %

TRS stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TriMas by 50.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

