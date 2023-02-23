Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.10

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.10 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.74). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.75), with a volume of 2,952,113 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75. The company has a market capitalization of £84.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

