Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Purchases £19,895 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve bought 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895 ($23,958.33).

Daemmon Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.31), for a total value of £160,393.68 ($193,152.31).

Treatt Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 545 ($6.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market capitalization of £332.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 624.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 621.81. Treatt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,170 ($14.09).

Treatt Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,636.36%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

