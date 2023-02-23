Transocean Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 58,777 call options on the company. This is an increase of 23% compared to the typical volume of 47,879 call options.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on RIG. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

RIG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,430,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.93. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.