Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $6.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Benchmark started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.93. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Transocean by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

