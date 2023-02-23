Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

