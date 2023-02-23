Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,520,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

