Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $150.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

