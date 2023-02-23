Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 986.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,196 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 167,901 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,951,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

TLT opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.