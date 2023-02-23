Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,397,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,812,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

