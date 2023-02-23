Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $120.03. 713,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

