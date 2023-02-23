Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,360,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

