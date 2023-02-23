Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,419. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
